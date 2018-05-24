Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Evgeniy Yarovoy

The App to control Wi-Fi adapter 🌀

Evgeniy Yarovoy
Evgeniy Yarovoy
Hire Me
  • Save
The App to control Wi-Fi adapter 🌀 material android ios app wi-fi
Download color palette

Hello, Dribbble!

We developed a web-design for app which controls the WiFi adapter.

Follow us for more resources like this:
Studio | Behance | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

View all tags
Posted on May 24, 2018
Evgeniy Yarovoy
Evgeniy Yarovoy
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble
Hire Me

More by Evgeniy Yarovoy

View profile
    • Like