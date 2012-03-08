Jordan Flaig

eevince 2012

Jordan Flaig
Jordan Flaig
  • Save
eevince 2012 eevince portfolio logo type face code css
Download color palette

Just launched the new eevince 2012 design. Its live and you can check it out here: www.eevince.com

Also note that this is only my second time coding using divs & css, would appreciate comments on that too!

View all tags
Posted on Mar 8, 2012
Jordan Flaig
Jordan Flaig

More by Jordan Flaig

View profile
    • Like