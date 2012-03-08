Eileen Allen

Auction Logo (vintage propaganda)

Eileen Allen
Eileen Allen
  • Save
Auction Logo (vintage propaganda) vintage propaganda retro bolt star badge typography
Download color palette

I played around with doing something for vintage propaganda so I toyed with creating a badge. But the more I looked at it the more it reminded me of Grateful Dead.

2ad802aa046de791c858da5b6bfb28cf
Rebound of
Auction Logo
By Eileen Allen
View all tags
Posted on Mar 8, 2012
Eileen Allen
Eileen Allen
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble

More by Eileen Allen

View profile
    • Like