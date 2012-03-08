Douglas Wickham

Bon Appetit Collection Mobile Experience

Mobile experience for the Bon Appetit Collection of cooking products. Experience included Bon App Recipes and Product Testing videos from their Test Kitchen.

Posted on Mar 8, 2012
