Shaw Nielsen

Make Friends

Shaw Nielsen
Shaw Nielsen
  • Save
Make Friends illustration mustache cat bird poster
Download color palette

This image is from a series of illustrations I'm working on titled "Public Service Announcements" I'm hoping these illustration will bring a smile to your face & make the world a bit better. See all of the illustrations here: http://on.fb.me/xSCmif

View all tags
Posted on Mar 8, 2012
Shaw Nielsen
Shaw Nielsen

More by Shaw Nielsen

View profile
    • Like