TinchyRobot

Wood Slider

TinchyRobot
TinchyRobot
  • Save
Wood Slider wood ui user interface gui switch hand made
Download color palette

Just messin around with some textures. Do we like?

View all tags
Posted on Mar 8, 2012
TinchyRobot
TinchyRobot
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble

More by TinchyRobot

View profile
    • Like