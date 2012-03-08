Bader Bouarki

Rejected logo for a local event.

Bader Bouarki
Bader Bouarki
  • Save
Rejected logo for a local event. logo rejected cause event identity kuwait middle east saudi arab
Download color palette
View all tags
Posted on Mar 8, 2012
Bader Bouarki
Bader Bouarki

More by Bader Bouarki

View profile
    • Like