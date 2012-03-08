atomicvibe design lab

03. License to Ill

03. License to Ill license fish bone hurl blowin chunks upchuck vomit face head cartoon arm hand old school hip hop 80s funkyfresh type freehand sketch drawing doodle gray yellow post-it
#03 in a series of on-going Post-It doodles.

For those of you slacking in the old school hip-hop department, this dumb drawing is a reference to this.

Gotta get me some super-sharp technical pens if I want to continue to do small stuff like this. Sharpies suck.

Rebound of
02. Gin & Juice
By atomicvibe design lab
