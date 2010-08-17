seangaffney.cc identity

The logo for http://seangaffney.cc/. In case you didn't know about Sean, he's the next big thing in web development, cohort to http://twitter.com/squaredeye.

This identity marks Sean's official foray into the dev blogosphere. Sean's got a ton of great tricks and knowledge in that nog of his and he's finally gonna start voicing it.

Thanks to Trent Walton, Dan Mall, Dan Rubin and Brian Hoff for taking a gander at this and offering advice.

P.S. Typefaces are Ibis Text and Brandon Grotesque.