Symphonic Stage Shows Logo

Symphonic Stage Shows Logo logo typography sans serif
Branding and interactive design for national classical music theater company, led by Didi Balle and Marin Alsop. Logo, website, custom CMS.

More Info:
www.mcmillianfurlow.com/work/symphonic-stage-shows

Posted on Mar 8, 2012
Thoughtful branding, web design, and development.

