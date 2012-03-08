Appreciate 30%

Brad Blackman

Going for a kind of retro-stamped effect with big, bold type and a surface treatment similar to what @ogvidius posted here: http://drbl.in/dnIq

I had the basic shape in mind but it kinda took a while to settle on the surface treatment. Fun stuff!

Posted on Mar 8, 2012
