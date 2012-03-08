Ray Mawst

I designed this musical instrument robot for the Combo Department of a local music store in Milwaukee, WI. The combo department consists of drums, bass, guitar, amplifiers and their accessories, and keyboards. Instead of making a logo, their marketer (Chris Emmons, who also writes short films) and I decided to create a transformer-like emblem to represent the department.

