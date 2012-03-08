Jack (D. H. Lande)

Update 2 for Colored Minicons

Jack (D. H. Lande)
Jack (D. H. Lande)
  • Save
Update 2 for Colored Minicons colored minicons 16 px icons
Download color palette

just a little work for the Colored Minicons Set.

Ae6dace7e3bb7e8b08f9d8fbd80bfc48
Rebound of
Colored Minicons Release
By Jack (D. H. Lande)
View all tags
Posted on Mar 8, 2012
Jack (D. H. Lande)
Jack (D. H. Lande)

More by Jack (D. H. Lande)

View profile
    • Like