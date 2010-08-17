Nathan Smith

Who Drafted Who?

NOTE:

This no longer works, because Dribbble deprecated v1 of their API.

———

Ever wonder "Who drafted ___ to Dribbble?"

Me too...

http://host.sonspring.com/dribbble

You can find out by navigating back through a player's entire activity stream. But that can take a lot of pagination.

I made this using the Dribbble API, just for kicks.

Posted on Aug 17, 2010
