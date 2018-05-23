beneViez Corporate Fashion

Regarding to a logo that you already find on my profile, i made a visualization for some corporate fashion, e.g. here you see some different colored aprons with the stitched logo 😉

Follows, likes, buckets and especially your meaning is always appreciated 😊

If you like my stuff and want to see more of my work and see it faster. Therefore you have to follow my Instagram @florianheinz or my Twitter @fhgraphicdesign. You find links to my accounts in my profile too.