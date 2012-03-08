Brendan Pittman

Brendan Pittman
Brendan Pittman
Print book print schedule map conference austin town lake south congress
The Verge Conference was held last week at Austin Music Hall and I was fortunate enough to get to make the conference booklet for it.

Inside was schedule overviews and maps of different places to eat around Austin.

Thanks to Gretchen Watson for helping with some of the maps.

Posted on Mar 8, 2012
