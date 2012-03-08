Stacie

Cake Pop Tags

Stacie
Stacie
  • Save
Cake Pop Tags cake pop tag wedding party favor paper product
Download color palette

These were created for The Scoop Bridal Show to be placed on my (Microbrew Media's) vendor table with Cake Pops going in them from Sugar Krystle's.

View all tags
Posted on Mar 8, 2012
Stacie
Stacie

More by Stacie

View profile
    • Like