Tommaso Casarini

LP Cover - The Last Guardian

Tommaso Casarini
Tommaso Casarini
  • Save
LP Cover - The Last Guardian cd cover music eye lp guardian graphic
Download color palette

Cover for Marco Frattini's Dominator III - The last Guardian LP.

View all tags
Posted on Mar 8, 2012
Tommaso Casarini
Tommaso Casarini

More by Tommaso Casarini

View profile
    • Like