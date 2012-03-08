Looking For Work

Clay Cauley

I have some free time and am looking for some work. I know the type on the image is too small to read so it basically says, "If anyone knows of anything or wants to collaborate on a project shoot me an email. I have some spare time and looking to do something awesome with it."

My email is clay at clay-cauley dot com if you are interested.

