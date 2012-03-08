Taly Martins

Mulher - Woman

Translation -
A woman is very interesting..
even in love she ignores,
even happy she cries,
even shy she celebrates,
even fragil she dominates!
even mad she is beautiful

Happy International Women's Day!

Posted on Mar 8, 2012
