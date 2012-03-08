Amy Hood

Kobe India Ink Illustration

Half way through this quick illustration of the masked mamba. Only allowing myself 2 hours and I'm one hour in. May have to up it to 3! He kind of looks like Jafar from Aladdin right now, actually. haha

