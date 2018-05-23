Not One More Store Homepage Animation

🎟️ Join Nike & Adobe designer Jesse Showalter for a full day UI/UX design interactive workshop on July 30 🎟️
Hello friends,
Glad to share with you my most recent shot. Today, it is a one of a few homepage concepts created for a very progressive e-commerce platform with a truly rad name "Not One More Store".
The main idea of the website is to speak to its name and make sure it appeals to visitors' eyes from the very first glance. The animation is done to further enhance the overall WOW Effect.
The actual design of the page was #MadeWithAdobeXD. I, as an #AdobePartner, suggest that you find more great work on Adobe XD's Team page.
Really eager to hear your thoughts and comments!
Cheers :)
