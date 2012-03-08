Dan Deming-Henes

Enfi

Enfi
I present you with Enfi, a system replacement set containing 34 icons. This set has been in the making for about 4 years, and I finally decided to polish them off and release them so they can have their day on the desktops of everyone.

Post your folder requests in the comments and I'll do my best to make them happen!

Posted on Mar 8, 2012
