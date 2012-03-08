👉 Learn the fundamentals of beautiful, accessible design with Cat Noone in our next live & interactive Dribbble Crash Course! Get tickets now.👈
I present you with Enfi, a system replacement set containing 34 icons. This set has been in the making for about 4 years, and I finally decided to polish them off and release them so they can have their day on the desktops of everyone.
Post your folder requests in the comments and I'll do my best to make them happen!
Download