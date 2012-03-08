Helvetic Brands®

Ibex grid part 3

Helvetic Brands®
Helvetic Brands®
Hire Us
  • Save
Ibex grid part 3 animal branding type typography logo icon identity wip work in progress
Download color palette

As I love drawing type I printed out the grid so I could plan out the methodology for the next steps. Still have the tagline to create and then back to Illustrator for the touch ups.

The name of the company is the Latin word for the alpine population of our regions.

Ibex
Rebound of
Ibex grid part 2
By Helvetic Brands®
View all tags
Posted on Mar 8, 2012
Helvetic Brands®
Helvetic Brands®
Outside the box design, Swiss style
Hire Us

More by Helvetic Brands®

View profile
    • Like