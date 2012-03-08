James Hobbs

Octopus Creative Logo

Octopus Creative Logo octopus creative octopus ink branding logo tentacles texture concrete ht gelateria neosans
Starting working on v1.0 of the Octopus Creative site. Playing around with textures and treatments to match our studio walls. Thoughts welcomed...

