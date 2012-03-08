Evan Stremke

Simplify Amplify Clock

Evan Stremke
Evan Stremke
Hire Me
  • Save
Simplify Amplify Clock simplify amplify planet propaganda clock
Download color palette

Design for a seven foot diameter Simplify Amplify clock I want to get made and hang in the office.

View all tags
Posted on Mar 8, 2012
Evan Stremke
Evan Stremke
Milwaukee, WI
Hire Me

More by Evan Stremke

View profile
    • Like