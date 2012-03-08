3WNDR®

Avengers "Assemble" T-Shirt

My latest t-shirt design for my personal brand. Will hopefully be able to have these produced before the movies release in May! In the mean time, you can check out the time lapse of how it was created here: http://youtu.be/PfVe0ta_irI

Posted on Mar 8, 2012
