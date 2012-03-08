Jessie Wyatt

Potter

Jessie Wyatt
Jessie Wyatt
  • Save
Potter horcruxes potter hp minimal harry potter
Download color palette

I've been rereading all the books back to back and was inspired to do a poster series featuring the Seven Horcruxes in a minimalist style. This one represents Potter.

2cdee4489f0ec242c36cea5e2f41b45e
Rebound of
HP
By Jake Dugard
View all tags
Posted on Mar 8, 2012
Jessie Wyatt
Jessie Wyatt

More by Jessie Wyatt

View profile
    • Like