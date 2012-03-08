Sean Heisler

MindReps

Mark for an educational web site that offers free multiple choice questions in various categories from anatomy to geography to vocabulary. Explored more action or repetitious themed concepts but client elected to go with this route which the brain is an "m" letterform and the lower portion of the head is an upper case R. Props to the client, a great guy to work with, for his creativity who envisioned the lower head being an R.

Horizontal version HERE.

Posted on Mar 8, 2012
