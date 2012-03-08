Mads Ejsing

State 4

Mads Ejsing
Mads Ejsing
  • Save
State 4 state progress bare loading button buttons light ui ux interface api
Download color palette

Justa a quick shot from an interface I am working on.

I am going for a clean and simple look.

This is still an initial draft and will probably be revised quite a few times during the next couple of weeks.

View all tags
Posted on Mar 8, 2012
Mads Ejsing
Mads Ejsing

More by Mads Ejsing

View profile
    • Like