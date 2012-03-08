Blake Behrens

Brown Bird, initial sketch

Blake Behrens
Blake Behrens
  • Save
Brown Bird, initial sketch illustration pencil initial brown bird folk gig poster
Download color palette

If you haven't had a chance to listen to Brown Bird yet, listen to them here: http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=i_LMMQqBwjk They've quickly become my favorite folk band. And I was lucky enough to work on a gig poster for their upcoming show in Oklahoma.

View all tags
Posted on Mar 8, 2012
Blake Behrens
Blake Behrens

More by Blake Behrens

View profile
    • Like