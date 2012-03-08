Kiki Karpus

Right Brain Brewery Sticker

Right Brain Brewery Sticker right brain brewery sticker beer barrel homestead brown white traverse city michigan
Sticker design for Right Brain Brewery (http://www.rightbrainbrewery.com), which is located in Traverse City, Michigan. They've been doing a lot of barrel aged beers, so it's appropriate.

Used Luke Lisi's great "Homestead" on this. http://dribbble.com/lisidesign

