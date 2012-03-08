Steve Hickey
Plug And Play Form

Plug And Play Form
Working on a library of simple plug and play forms. The idea is that you can copy out specific snippets of html, css and jquery to very quickly have a basic form with client side validation. I'm building the basics on Bootstrap, eventually I'll have multiple forms each with their own stylesheet based on Bootstrap that can be quickly modified.

