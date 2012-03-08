Sarah Zimmerman

Invitation - Print job trial

Sarah Zimmerman
Sarah Zimmerman
  • Save
Invitation - Print job trial wedding invitation carnival typography
Download color palette

First trial run on the front piece of our wedding invitations on a nice white linen paper. Colors came out perfectly! ( And match our site: http://atentedaffair.com Yay! )

View all tags
Posted on Mar 8, 2012
Sarah Zimmerman
Sarah Zimmerman

More by Sarah Zimmerman

View profile
    • Like