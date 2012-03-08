Taly Emmanuela

Rock button

Taly Emmanuela
Taly Emmanuela
  • Save
Rock button button triangles triangle rocks 3d bass-relief pink
Download color palette

Playing with triangles and relief to create a different button shape

View all tags
Posted on Mar 8, 2012
Taly Emmanuela
Taly Emmanuela

More by Taly Emmanuela

View profile
    • Like