Snake Healthbar

Snake Healthbar
Healthbar I did at work for the new Anubis game. Unfortunatly the snake was too scary for the kids. haha,

You can play the game over here:
http://www.nick.com/games/house-of-anubis-the-song-of-dreams.html

Posted on Mar 8, 2012
