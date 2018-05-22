Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Overtime with Paula Scher

Overtime with Paula Scher brand identity podcast overtime
It's a big one! Episode 36 of Overtime features one of the most influential graphic designers in the world—Paula Scher. In this episode, Dan and Paula discuss her early work at CBS Records, the joy of typographic expression, and creating opportunities for yourself. They also go behind the scenes of her vast collection of work including the stories behind identities for The Public Theater, Microsoft Windows 8, and more.

Posted on May 22, 2018
