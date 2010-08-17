Chris Gillis

goldfish

Chris Gillis
Chris Gillis
  • Save
goldfish typography chrisgillis texture dailyshot
Download color palette

daily design exercise shots to keep fresh with type.
#10 for august - goldfish.

type - Mimix & Sintesi

View all tags
Posted on Aug 17, 2010
Chris Gillis
Chris Gillis

More by Chris Gillis

View profile
    • Like