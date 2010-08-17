Jared Verdi

Travveling - Thumbnail View

Travveling - Thumbnail View travveling iphone ios dribbble thumbnails
Staying true to the Dribbble experience, shots are all viewed first in thumbnail view. This is a quick snap taken while viewing the shots of #3 all-star, and all time great, Jason Santa Maria. Thumbnails load in as clips of 15 via a "Load More" button at the bottom of the scrolling view. You can always query for new shots with the refresh button up top. What do you think?

Posted on Aug 17, 2010
