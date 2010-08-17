Drew Wilson

Pictos Font - OUT NOW!

So I stayed up all night and designed/coded out the new Pictos website, and packaged up the font. heh .. i'm gonna regret this tomorrow.

Go get it NOW!! http://pictos.drewwilson.com

No more CSS Sprites chalk full of little icons! One 30kb font file is all you need thanks to awesome styling capabilities of CSS3!

By Drew Wilson
Posted on Aug 17, 2010
