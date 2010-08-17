Pictos Font - OUT NOW!

🎟️ Designers! Get 20% off our lettering for logos Dribbble crash course with Jon Contino. Use code JON20 🎟️
So I stayed up all night and designed/coded out the new Pictos website, and packaged up the font. heh .. i'm gonna regret this tomorrow.
Go get it NOW!! http://pictos.drewwilson.com
No more CSS Sprites chalk full of little icons! One 30kb font file is all you need thanks to awesome styling capabilities of CSS3!