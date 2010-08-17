Mikey Burton

Creative Tuesday!

Every Tuesday, The Half and Half has a screen-printing party in which you have a day to design a small art print. This is the one I've been workin' on.

http://www.thehalfandhalf.com/

Posted on Aug 17, 2010
