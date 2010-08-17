iPokédex Preview

Damien Erambert

And bam, a iPhone-sized icon for iPokédex (not iPhone 4 because I didn't have enough space on the preview :D ) + little tweaked UI.

Credits : Development by Vivien Leroy and pixel background + plateau by Julien Sagot

Posted on Aug 17, 2010
