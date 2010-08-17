Dave McNally

Dave McNally
Dave McNally
Vectorcons rough icons vectorcons illustrator twitter dribbble ember tumblr facebook gowalla very early stages
Starting a new icon set. This will eventually be released in Illustrator formats.

It's going to take me a while though as I'm going to take time in editing and fine tuning each icon - as you can see here, they're still rough. I also want to add plenty more icons to this set, compared to the previous ones.

Hi! I’m currently the Design Lead at Altair
