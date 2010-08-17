Tyler Galpin

Getting It Done

Getting It Done iphone 4 icon gtd
Just because I felt like making an app icon tonight. And yes, I know it's a cliche.

Second icon ever, still need to make some improvements but I am pleased with my first icon at iPhone 4 resolution.

Whatcha think?

Posted on Aug 17, 2010
