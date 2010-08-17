Dino Henderson

Amish Intern

amish talk show night farm
A simple and pious friend of mine was competing to become Jimmy Fallon's intern. Made an illustration of him for his website. Yes, an amish website.

http://latenightwithjimmysintern.com/

Posted on Aug 17, 2010
