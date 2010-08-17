Elliott Muñoz

Title Slide Teaser

Elliott Muñoz
Elliott Muñoz
Hire Me
  • Save
Title Slide Teaser title slide keynote creative motivation
Download color palette

Title Slide to my presentation for Web Design Day.

I'm presenting with some serious talent and am pretty humbled to be a part of it.

If you're in Pittsburgh this weekend, I hope to see you there.

View all tags
Posted on Aug 17, 2010
Elliott Muñoz
Elliott Muñoz
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble
Hire Me

More by Elliott Muñoz

View profile
    • Like