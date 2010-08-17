Ryan Duffy

Hobbit Beer

Hobbit Beer lord rings beer photorealistic hobbit
Full can: http://drp.ly/1yaOfw

Inspired by a @trentwalton post to this retro beer Flickr set http://drp.ly/1yaK8T Re-create a retro beer can with a new theme... anybody want to rebound?

Posted on Aug 17, 2010
