Felice Pasta Website

Felice Pasta Website order food webdesign website web sketch userinterface userexperience ux ui
Felice.mk offers the most delicious and authentic pasta in Skopje, Macedonia.
They wanted their website to reflect and showcase that in the most eloquent and intuitive way. I had the opportunity to work on the design of the website - that was then developed by 3P Development
Make sure to try Felice’s pasta when you’re in Skopje. It is THAT good.

Posted on May 20, 2018
