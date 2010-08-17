Enliven Nav V2

🎟️ Designers! Get 20% off our lettering for logos Dribbble crash course with Jon Contino. Use code JON20 🎟️
Toying with navigation ideas. I tend to throw everything together at once, even during the idea stages, rather than working in greyscale and getting layout fixed.
I prefer seeing what something may look like first before committing and laying out more.
Still very rough at the moment and it's only the first of many designs to come before I settle on one and begin the polishing.