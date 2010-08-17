Dave McNally

Dave McNally
Dave McNally
Enliven Nav V2 sentinel blue texture navigation icons enliven labs
Toying with navigation ideas. I tend to throw everything together at once, even during the idea stages, rather than working in greyscale and getting layout fixed.

I prefer seeing what something may look like first before committing and laying out more.

Still very rough at the moment and it's only the first of many designs to come before I settle on one and begin the polishing.

Posted on Aug 17, 2010
