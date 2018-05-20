Akdesain

Partner logo

Akdesain
Akdesain
  • Save
Partner logo lettering akdesain vector minimal typography illustration branding creative negative space logo design logos logo business corporate together working partner record song music
Download color palette

what do you think?

Check our Logo Tutorial on Youtube ! We appreciate your attention!
Thanks for watching! Contact us if you need logo design!

Follow us:
Behance | Dribbble | Instagram | Facebook

Akdesain
Akdesain

More by Akdesain

View profile
    • Like